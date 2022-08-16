Rain rates through the weekend will be light to moderate and come in isolated and scattered rounds

Chances for rain tonight will be hit-or-miss, though a couple of isolated rounds are possible beginning tomorrow between periods of partly to mostly cloudy skies.
The best chances for rain arrive tomorrow night and last through Saturday night, but even those chances call for a couple rounds of scattered showers and/or thunderstorms each day. There will be a larger portion of the day without rain than with those rounds of scattered showers.
So, don't expect a washout any one day, but have a raincoat or umbrella with you for when those rounds of scattered showers arrive. While no severe weather is expected, some thunderstorms are possible from time to time even though most of the rain will fall as with just showers.
Unlike the past couple of days, the sky cleared enough today for temperatures to warm into the low 80s in the Chippewa Valley with only a few spots stuck in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Dew points were on edge of feeling humid, but for the most part were on the comfortable side of 60 degrees.
The humidity will begin to rise later this week as rain chances climb from the "slight" category up to "chance". Any showers this evening will be widely isolated, but a few spots might be stuck under a slow moving shower. These showers will fizzle out overnight, but slight chances return tomorrow morning.
A cluster of showers will approach from the northwest tomorrow, but will fizzle out slowly as they move into Western Wisconsin. So, only a few showers are expected in the evening.
Even the overnight round will be scattered at best with a bit higher coverage area west of highway 53. Only an isolated shower or two will be possible through the middle of Thursday with a better chance expected Thursday evening/overnight. Expect this trend to continue with plenty of dry time even as these chances for scattered showers and possibly thunder continue through the weekend.
High temperatures will range from the mid 70s to the low 80s each day with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. There will be some humidity, but dew points shouldn't rise much past the mid 60s through the weekend before falling again early next week as scattered rain chances taper off.