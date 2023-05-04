Rain, T-Storm chances return Friday and could last through the weekend

Temps warmed quickly today and topped out in the mid to upper 70s in the Chippewa Valley. Black River Falls even hit 80! Eau Claire's high was the warmest since it was 84 on April 14, twenty days ago.
It's incredibly dry, however, so any shower on radar will not reach the ground this evening.
That will change tonight. isolated showers are possible early tomorrow morning, with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. Still, it won't be all-day rain.
The best chances for widespread rain/storms Friday afternoon and evening will be south of WI-29.
Those scattered showers and storms continue overnight and will slowly move northward during the day Saturday.
By Saturday afternoon, most if not all rain will be north of WI-29 other than an isolated shower.
Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives Saturday evening and overnight with the most likely location again being near or north of WI-29, but the exact locations could certainly shift a bit with each passing round.
Most of Sunday actually looks dry, but more could pop up in the afternoon.
Due to the scattered nature of the weekend chances, rain totals between now and early next week will certainly vary and the locations of heaviest precip are far from set in stone, though could range from less than 1/2" all the way up to an inch or two.
Temps will drop a bit the next two days with those better rain chances before making a run to the mid 70s again Sunday.
Any slight chance Monday and Wednesday look to be isolated, though it will be breezy Saturday through most of next week but temps will remain above average.