Rain to change over to snow by tomorrow morning before ending, more snow in forecast later this week

Rain and above freezing temperatures have caused both melting of snow/ice on roads and added to the puddles on roads. Temperatures have been as warm as 39 yesterday afternoon in Eau Claire, and lows this morning remained above freezing in the mid 30s.
This allowed for prolonged melting. In addition, the falling rain added to the amount of water on the roads. That water continues to pond up in low spots and plenty of ice and snowpack on side streets especially prevent this from running into the storm drains in the city and snowbanks on sides of rural roads prevent water from running into ditches.
Since it is not feasible for any city or county crew to clear paths to every drainage ditch or storm sewer, you can do your part in helping your neighborhood drain rain and melted snow. It will help the messy side streets that are bumpy with patches of packed ice and snow clear more quickly when we get a stretch of warmer weather in the middle of winter.
Temps will likely remain above freezing tonight, though low temperatures may briefly fall to or just below 32.
The rain today added up to about 1/3" in Eau Claire, and the moisture this evening has shifted further north and northwest, but that will all spin back through the Chippewa Valley later tonight and into tomorrow morning.
The rain this evening northwest of the Chippewa River has begun to change to snow despite most temps still above freezing. Snow is possible with surface temps under 40 degrees but becomes more likely the closer to freezing they get. The exact precip type is determined by temperatures from ground level all the way up through the top of the clouds, so that's why we can get rain, snow, or a mix with surface temps in the mid to upper 30s that are different from the last time we had precipitation and similar temps.
Snow and/or rain should begin to scatter out by tomorrow morning with most of the day expected to be dry. Most of us will not pick up any more than a trace of snow that most likely melts upon contact with the road, though a few slick spots are possible where temps fall below freezing.
After a dry Tuesday night through Wednesday as temps slowly cool, widespread snow will likely arrive Wednesday night and last through Thursday.
Confidence is increasing enough to say snow is likely, but exact totals are still being worked out and cannot be narrowed down enough to make an accurate forecast. Still, expect at least an inch or two Wednesday night through Thursday and areas of 6" or more cannot be ruled out especially southeast of the Chippewa River.
The Stormtracker 18 Weather Team will continue to post updates to timing, snow amounts, and expected impacts as it gets closer, adding forecast totals will probably become likely by Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning for Wednesday night-Thursday night's system. Temps look to turn colder after the passage of that system.