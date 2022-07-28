Rain unlikely until at least Sunday evening

For the third day in a row, isolated showers moved through Northern and Western Wisconsin this afternoon, but didn't provide beneficial rain even where drops fell. Even these small chances will end tonight has high pressure moves in.
So, if your garden or lawn is in need of water, you'll have to get out the hose or sprinkler and do it yourself. Just remember to water only in the morning or evening in order to waste the least amount of water. In the middle of warm and sunny days, a large percentage of sprinkler water will evaporate before soaking into even dry ground.
At least the weather will be amazing for outdoor activities this weekend. Expect warm, but not humid conditions along with plenty of sunshine. Each day will get slightly warmer and slightly more humid, but dew points won't rise to humid levels until at least Sunday.
Expect dew points in the low to mid 50s Friday and mid to upper 50s on Saturday. Sunday is when dew points will be near or slightly above 60 again and it'll begin to feel humid. High temps will warm from near 80 tomorrow afternoon to the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday.
The next chance for rain will be Sunday night into early Monday morning. Dew points will rise even further next week to near 70 by Wednesday, which is when it feels excessively humid.
There will be more chances, currently just in the slight chance category, for scattered showers and storms mid to late next week to go with the hot and very humid temps. Highs near or above 90 will be possible through the end of next week.