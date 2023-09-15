Rainy start to the last weekend of Summer

The last weekend of Summer is upon us as the Fall (Autumnal) Equinox is coming up next Saturday at 1:50 AM. As we kick off the weekend, the rain gear will be needed.
Your Friday forecast will feature rain showers throughout the day with the higher chances and greater coverage through early afternoon. The rain becomes more widely scattered in the afternoon hours. Skies remain cloudy though the sun may try to peek out in the afternoon, especially northwest. Highs top out in the 60s and 70s.
The Storm Prediction Center has highlight a marginal risk (level one out of five) for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm during the afternoon hours for areas northwest of a line from Plum City to Menomonie to Ladysmith. The main hazard would be hail up to quarter size.
As far as rain totals will fare, most areas will likely see a quarter inch or less though we could have some higher amounts up to a half to three quarters of an inch wherever heavier bursts of rain and thunderstorms track through.
A few isolated showers are possible during the afternoon hours Saturday otherwise the rest of the weekend after today is looking dry with a mostly to partly sunny sky and highs around to slightly below seasonal averages.
Heading into next week, Monday looks good with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. We see temperatures bump up into the upper 70s to mid 80s from Tuesday on along with slight chances for showers and thunderstorms.