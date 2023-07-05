Recent rain helped our deficit, but Western Wisconsin could still use more: next chance is in the forecast

Temperatures are cooler as you'd expect after a cold front moved through. Highs warmed to near 80 today, which is only a couple degrees below average but well below the upper 80s and 90s we had over the past few days.
Humidity is much lower, too, with dew points for the most part below 60. Yesterday, they were in the mid 60s to low 70s at times before the storms moved through. Dew points will continue to fall tonight down into the upper 40s/low 50s by morning and even further into the low to mid 40s tomorrow.
You won't feel much humidity at all. A combination of the low humidity and temps falling into the low 50s by tomorrow morning will mean you could open your windows tonight to give the air conditioner a break. I'm on the edge personally, but it's at a point where even I would consider opening up.
The last time we had weather that allowed this possibility, the air quality was horrible. Air quality was in the good to moderate categories today and should remain there according to the WI DNR for the next few days. Those levels are such that the majority of people won't notice any issues, and only the most sensitive to air quality may even notice it at all.
The rain was much-needed, and Eau Claire picked up about 1" rain over the past couple days at both the official climate site at the airport and at our rain gauge outside the WQOW studio. That gives Eau Claire a surplus for this young month of almost a half inch, and lowers the season's deficit to below 3 inches.
Temperatures will only warm to the mid 70s tomorrow, and we're entering what's typically the hottest couple weeks of the year, on average. Lows tomorrow night could drop down into the 40s. High temps will warm back into the low/mid 80s Friday through early next week.
Some humidity will return, too, along with a couple slight chances for a few showers, maybe a storm or two Friday and Saturday, but by no means will this be rain for everyone or all-day rain. Perhaps the best chance for rain won't arrive until Monday night into Tuesday.