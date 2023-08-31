Record-breaking heat is expected for Labor Day weekend

It was another chilly morning in Western Wisconsin with Black River Falls falling to within a couple degrees of freezing this morning, though the airport does tend to read cooler at night than surrounding areas so there likely wasn't much frost, if any for most spots in central Jackson County.
Most of Western Wisconsin woke up in the mid to upper 40s.
Eau Claire is on record watch this weekend! Highs are expected to climb into the 90s starting Saturday, though Saturday's forecast high is in the lower 90s because there will be some cloud cover as a warm front continues to move through Wisconsin and eventually get further north to bring the Chippewa Valley closer to the core of the heat.
Eau Claire's forecast highs for both Sunday and Monday are expected to either break or be close to record warmth. In addition, Monday could become the hottest Labor Day ever, though that will be tougher to break since Labor Day doesn't fall on the same date every year and the record hottest Labor Day was Sep. 2, 1929 while Monday's Sep. 4 daily record is 96 from 1925.
Of course, it is a big camping weekend. Even if you go further north of WI-70, humidity and highs in the 90s are still likely most of the weekend.
While some districts have already began the new school year, Eau Claire's classes begin tomorrow. This is a good time to remember to watch out for busses and to stop for flashing red lights.
The only exception is if you are going the opposite direction on a divided highway with either a curb, grass, and/or physical barrier median.
The morning will be great weather with temps in the upper 50s warming through the 60s, so Shannon's quiz gets graded an A. Keith got the afternoon forecast question and it will be a bit warmer, though not too humid. While this is still a passing grade, it's just a C average forecast.
Thankfully, the hottest days are during the weekend when school won't be in session, including Labor Day Monday. As temps warm up, there won't be much, if any, chance for even an isolated shower or storm.
If that were to happen, best chance would be Saturday morning. Still, that chance is below our criteria to even forecast a slight chance on the 7-day. Some spots might hit 100 this weekend, and it will likely feel that hot, too.
Some weather apps are forecasting much higher temperatures, and that's because a lot of the computer models aren't forecasting much humidity at all with dew points only in the 40s. What I think they are missing is added humidity from corn sweat. The scientific name is evapotranspiration.
Simply put, crops, especially corn, give off water by both evaporation and transpiration, which is kind of like the plant exhaling water. An acre of corn in the middle of summer can give off up to 4,000 gallons of water per day, and Iowa has nearly 13 million acres of corn that would give off up to 45 billion gallons per day.
Our wind will be out of the southwest, which will bring some of that moisture into the Chippewa Valley. That will make it humid, but also keep the temperatures from getting too hot because water changes temperature more slowly than air, so more water in the air means it takes more energy to heat up.
So, while it will be hot and humid, it will likely stay below 100 (but close) for Eau Claire and to the north. Our next chance for rain/storms remains a slight chance with the cold front that also brings mild temps back next Tuesday and/or Wednesday.