Record heat expected once again today; severe weather potential Tuesday, Tuesday Night

Well... we finally did it! For the first time in 12 years, Eau Claire reached 100 degrees! This broke the previous record of 98 set back in 1929. This is also the first time in 86 years that it hit 100 in the month of September. Sunday's high is now tied for the 2nd warmest temperature all-time in the month of September.
For your Labor Day, we're looking at another day of heat but not overly humid weather. Skies will be sunny with a breezy southerly wind and highs in the mid to upper 90s once again. We'll be watching two records... the daily record and the all-time record for the warmest day Labor Day. Right now, I'm forecasting 98 degrees, which would tie the Labor Day record and set a new daily record.
A HEAT ADVISORY is in place through late Tuesday afternoon for Pierce, Pepin, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties.
For tonight, clouds will begin to move in ahead of our next storm system. Winds remain southerly with lows in the upper 60s to mid to upper 70s. The record for the warmest low temperature in Eau Claire is 70 degrees.
Heading into Tuesday, the morning hours will be quiet but as we head into the afternoon and nighttime hours, showers and t-storms will be developing as a cold front moves through the area. The timing of the front will dictate the rain coverage, and the potential for severe weather. As of now, t-storms could begin to develop as early as 1-2 PM but the main window looks to be from 4 PM through 2 AM.
The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a level one out of five risk for severe weather with a level two risk northwest of a line from Fountain City to Augusta to Phillips. The main hazards will be large hail and damaging wind gusts with a low end risk for an isolated tornado or two.
Cloudy skies with showers and possibly a t-storm or two will continue into Wednesday, but the big story will be how much cooler it'll be. Winds will be breezy out of the west and northwest with highs in the 60s and 70s. It's likely that Wednesday's high will occur just after midnight.
The cool weather continues Thursday with partly sunny to overcast skies and highs in the 60s. Skies do begin to clear Thursday night as higher pressure settles in.
Heading into the weekend, Friday and Saturday look good with a clear to partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Clouds increase and some rain chances return by Sunday.