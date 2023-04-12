Record heat in the forecast the next two days; weekend to turn dreary and colder

For the first time this year, and the first time since September 24, 2022, Eau Claire hit the 80 degree mark on Tuesday. We'll be even warmer than that the next two days, and we'll likely be setting new records.
Your Wednesday forecast will feature sunny skies and a breezy southerly wind at 10-20 mph with highs in the 80s areawide, though some of the "cooler" spots may stay in the upper 70s. Eau Claire's record high for today is 82 set back in 1931, and I'm forecasting a high of 86.
Despite the warm and breezy weather, it's leading to elevated to critical fire weather concerns. A RED FLAG WARNING is in place from 11 AM to 8 PM Wednesday for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Clark counties.
Tonight will be quiet once again with clear skies and a southwesterly breeze continuing at 5-15 mph. Lows fall back into the 50s.
Thursday will be almost a carbon copy of Wednesday with sunny skies and a breezy south to southwest wind at 10-20 mph. Highs will be a couple degrees cooler, topping out in the mid 70s to low to mid 80s. Eau Claire's record high for Thursday is 80 set back in 1931, and I'm forecasting a high of 83.
If you recall, we struggled to get to 40 degrees one week ago, so what's changed since last week? If we take a look in the upper levels at 500 millibars (roughly 18,000 feet the surface), a ridge has built across the northern U.S., and that typically spells a warm and dry pattern. We've had that for the last few days and it sticks with us through Friday.
We have taken rain chances out for Friday during the day as the ridge holds and acts as a blocker if you will from rain and low pressure systems to move in. The daytime Friday will be pleasant with a clear to partly cloudy sky, a breezy southerly wind and highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. The ridge will break down and a trough moves in, and when we have that, the weather turns cooler and unsettled, and that's what we'll see for the weekend.
Rain chances increase late Friday evening into the overnight hours and will persist throughout the day Saturday. Colder air spills in Saturday night into Sunday, changing the precipitation over to a rain snow mix and possibly even a period of light snow Sunday night into Monday. Highs by Sunday will only be in the low to mid 40s. The breezy conditions will also continue as well.