Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO
EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1100 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 771.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 774.5 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.5 feet on 06/02/1938.

&&

Record heat in the forecast the next two days; weekend to turn dreary and colder

  • 0

Record heat the next few days before a pattern flip heading into the weekend

Highs Yesterday.png

For the first time this year, and the first time since September 24, 2022, Eau Claire hit the 80 degree mark on Tuesday. We'll be even warmer than that the next two days, and we'll likely be setting new records. 

Meteogram Hourly Planner 24 Hours.png

Your Wednesday forecast will feature sunny skies and a breezy southerly wind at 10-20 mph with highs in the 80s areawide, though some of the "cooler" spots may stay in the upper 70s. Eau Claire's record high for today is 82 set back in 1931, and I'm forecasting a high of 86. 

Misc. Graphic.png

Despite the warm and breezy weather, it's leading to elevated to critical fire weather concerns. A RED FLAG WARNING is in place from 11 AM to 8 PM Wednesday for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Clark counties. 

Watches Warnings 2.png

Tonight will be quiet once again with clear skies and a southwesterly breeze continuing at 5-15 mph. Lows fall back into the 50s. 

Misc. Graphic 2.png

Thursday will be almost a carbon copy of Wednesday with sunny skies and a breezy south to southwest wind at 10-20 mph. Highs will be a couple degrees cooler, topping out in the mid 70s to low to mid 80s. Eau Claire's record high for Thursday is 80 set back in 1931, and I'm forecasting a high of 83. 

500 MB EURO.png

If you recall, we struggled to get to 40 degrees one week ago, so what's changed since last week? If we take a look in the upper levels at 500 millibars (roughly 18,000 feet the surface), a ridge has built across the northern U.S., and that typically spells a warm and dry pattern. We've had that for the last few days and it sticks with us through Friday.

We have taken rain chances out for Friday during the day as the ridge holds and acts as a blocker if you will from rain and low pressure systems to move in. The daytime Friday will be pleasant with a clear to partly cloudy sky, a breezy southerly wind and highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. The ridge will break down and a trough moves in, and when we have that, the weather turns cooler and unsettled, and that's what we'll see for the weekend. 

Futurecast EURO.png

Rain chances increase late Friday evening into the overnight hours and will persist throughout the day Saturday. Colder air spills in Saturday night into Sunday, changing the precipitation over to a rain snow mix and possibly even a period of light snow Sunday night into Monday. Highs by Sunday will only be in the low to mid 40s. The breezy conditions will also continue as well. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

