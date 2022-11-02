RECORD WATCH: High temps head to the mid-70s Wednesday; followed up by lots of rain

Record temps in November?! Mother nature steaming it up a bit before she throws us for a whirl with rain and wind into the weekend.
Wednesday will be toasty with high temps going into the mid 70s. We might be re-writing history if temperatures hit 75 or above. The current record for November 2nd is 75 degrees set back 1933.
We'll see a ton of sunshine throughout the day which will feel very warm. A batch of clouds will roll through in the late afternoon to offer some shade.
Winds will be aggressive from the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph as the warm front rolls through. This will only help temps climb higher in the afternoon.
Overnight lows drop into the mid 50s with breezy winds. Thursday will be breezy and warm with high temps close to 70 again.
Then, the cold front starts changing everything this weekend. Temps will drop through the 50s and down through the 40s gradually on Friday.
Scattered rain will begin overnight Thursday with a chance for some rumbles of thunder in the mix through Friday. A second wave will spill in over the weekend and bring more rain Saturday.
Rainfall totals will range from 1/4'' to 2'' over the entire event Thursday night through Sunday morning.
Clocks turn back Sunday morning, when 2 am becomes 1 am, and the rain will be done by then. We'll head into Daylight Saving Time partly to mostly cloudy and much cooler.