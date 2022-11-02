 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

RECORD WATCH: High temps head to the mid-70s Wednesday; followed up by lots of rain

  • Updated
  • 0
RECORD WATCH: High temps head to the mid-70s Wednesday; followed up by lots of rain

Record temps in November?! Mother nature steaming it up a bit before she throws us for a whirl with rain and wind into the weekend.

Record Watch High Today 4cast.png

Wednesday will be toasty with high temps going into the mid 70s. We might be re-writing history if temperatures hit 75 or above. The current record for November 2nd is 75 degrees set back 1933. 

We'll see a ton of sunshine throughout the day which will feel very warm. A batch of clouds will roll through in the late afternoon to offer some shade.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 13 hr.png

Winds will be aggressive from the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph as the warm front rolls through. This will only help temps climb higher in the afternoon.

Overnight lows drop into the mid 50s with breezy winds. Thursday will be breezy and warm with high temps close to 70 again.

DMA - Euro AM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Then, the cold front starts changing everything this weekend. Temps will drop through the 50s and down through the 40s gradually on Friday.

Scattered rain will begin overnight Thursday with a chance for some rumbles of thunder in the mix through Friday. A second wave will spill in over the weekend and bring more rain Saturday.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation No Plot Contour Only - RPM 4km.png

Rainfall totals will range from 1/4'' to 2'' over the entire event Thursday night through Sunday morning.

Clocks turn back Sunday morning, when 2 am becomes 1 am, and the rain will be done by then. We'll head into Daylight Saving Time partly to mostly cloudy and much cooler.

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you