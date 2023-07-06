Refreshing weather in store to round out the week

After a hot and steamy start to the week with some t-storm chances mixed in, we are flipping the script to end the week with more comfortable temperatures and less humid conditions.
Your Thursday forecast will feature a clear to partly cloudy sky with a north to northwest wind at 5-15 mph. Highs will only get into the mid 70s with lower 70s further northeast, which is about ten degrees below average. Dew points will sit in the 40s to near 50.
Skies will be clear heading into tonight with light to calm winds, which will allow lows to fall down into the 40s to near 50. Some of the cooler spots may drop closer to 40. It will be another night to have the windows open and let in the fresh air.
We'll see an increase in cloud cover heading into Friday, but we'll stay dry during the day. I do have a slight chance of an isolated shower or t-storm passing through Friday night but chances are low thanks to dew points remaining in the 50s. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low 80s with lows in the 50s.
Most of the weekend should stay dry aside from a slight chance of a passing shower or t-storm Saturday. Sunday looks to be the better of the two days. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low 80s Saturday with upper 70s to mid 80s Sunday. Dew points remaining in the 50s so still rather comfortable.
Chances for showers and t-storms do increase heading into Monday as we see dew points climb back towards the low 60s. After Monday, just slight chances are around through midweek. Highs remain in the mid 70s to mid 80s, which is near to slightly below seasonal averages.