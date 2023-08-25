Relief is in sight! Cooler than average temps and low humidity return for the weekend and beyond

The highest temperatures continue to move away from Wisconsin to our south, and another cold front is approaching from the northwest. There appears to be a more gradual drop in temperature behind the front, but the dew point map shows where the relief is right now.
There is a well-defined sharp cut-off in dew points right around Duluth and St. Cloud.
There were a few showers and storms along this front, but they are widely scattered and some are even fizzling out. This week's heat was not typical especially for this time of year as we're about a month past the average hottest time of the year.
In fact, we're not too far from starting to see temps fall faster and faster each week. Next Friday is September 1, which is the first day of meteorological fall. The fall equinox is just under one month away, too. This doesn't mean that we won't have decent temperatures going forward as the average high is still in the mid 70s and average lows will still be in the 50s for the next two to three weeks.
Lows will settle in the upper 50s/low 60s by early tomorrow morning and tomorrow will be sunny and 75 with dew points below 60 all day! Sunday will be decent for at least most of the day, but a slight chance for a few afternoon showers returns, and only slight chances for isolated showers continue Monday into Tuesday morning as temps will stay near to below average.
Temps will begin to warm back up a bit towards the end of next week and into early September.