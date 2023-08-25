 Skip to main content
Relief is in sight! Cooler than average temps and low humidity return for the weekend and beyond

  • Updated
Finally! Lower humidity and mild temps return this weekend

The highest temperatures continue to move away from Wisconsin to our south, and another cold front is approaching from the northwest. There appears to be a more gradual drop in temperature behind the front, but the dew point map shows where the relief is right now.

N Central - Dew Points.png

There is a well-defined sharp cut-off in dew points right around Duluth and St. Cloud.

There were a few showers and storms along this front, but they are widely scattered and some are even fizzling out. This week's heat was not typical especially for this time of year as we're about a month past the average hottest time of the year.

Avg Temp Trend Graph 2018.png

In fact, we're not too far from starting to see temps fall faster and faster each week. Next Friday is September 1, which is the first day of meteorological fall. The fall equinox is just under one month away, too. This doesn't mean that we won't have decent temperatures going forward as the average high is still in the mid 70s and average lows will still be in the 50s for the next two to three weeks.

Regional - GRAFext Web PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Lows will settle in the upper 50s/low 60s by early tomorrow morning and tomorrow will be sunny and 75 with dew points below 60 all day! Sunday will be decent for at least most of the day, but a slight chance for a few afternoon showers returns, and only slight chances for isolated showers continue Monday into Tuesday morning as temps will stay near to below average.

Temps will begin to warm back up a bit towards the end of next week and into early September. 

7 Day Evening.png

