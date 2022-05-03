Return of sunshine today began the Chippewa Valley's warm-up

It's still a beautiful evening outside with temperatures in the 50s falling into the 40s later this evening. Lows will get a bit chilly and will be near the freezing mark by early tomorrow morning. Tonight's low is the only chance for freezing temps in the seven day forecast as warmer weather moves in.
Highs topped out in the mid to upper 50s this evening, and a few spots pushed 60! Temps warmed up in part thanks to clouds that cleared out this afternoon and continue to move further southeast. Rain this morning never made it north of La Crosse, just as forecast.
Expect a mostly clear sky tonight with only a few clouds tomorrow morning. Those will clear midday through the afternoon, so expect plenty of sunshine through the middle of the day. Clouds will return tomorrow night, but rain chances won't make it much further east than central Minnesota before fizzling out in the dry air that's over Wisconsin.
Thursday will remain mostly cloudy, but a slight chance for rain will be limited to Thursday night into Friday morning and is more likely further south of Eau Claire.
Less than 1/2" is expected even where it rains Thursday night for most, though areas south of highway 10 could pick up 1/2" up to 1". Lows will climb to the upper 30s to mid 40s by the end of the week and highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
Even warmer temps arrive this weekend with highs in the upper 60s and could possibly hit 70. Scattered shower chances return late on Mother's Day and isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible on and off Monday through the middle of next week in even warmer temps.
Highs early next week will likely be in the 70s, and they could push to near 80 if any day has enough sunshine in between storm chances.