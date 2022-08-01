Rising humidity will peak Tuesday night with small chances for storms Tuesday and Wednesday

Temperatures in the Chippewa Valley rose to near or just above Eau Claire's average high of 82 degrees for August 1. While warm, it wasn't that humid with dew points in the mid to upper 50s for most of the day. However, humidity will rise slowly during the day tomorrow.
While dew points will start out not too bad near 60 in the morning, a SSE breeze of 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph will carry moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into Wisconsin. Dew points will be in the mid 60s by afternoon and near 70 by evening. Dew points will climb further to the low to mid 70s Tuesday night.
With the rising humidity, there won't be as much of a heat index effect early in the day, but with a high near 90 degrees and dew points in the mid to upper 60s by late afternoon, it will feel like the low to mid 90s late afternoon into the evening. This is in the extreme caution heat index category, but of more concern is that it won't feel much cooler than the upper 70s even into early Wednesday morning.
Lows will be in the mid 70s with dew points in the low to mid 70s. This will still make it feel like the upper 70s at best early Wednesday morning. If you don't have air conditioning, make sure you have fans to move air around to keep you cool tomorrow night. While everyone should stay hydrated, this is even more important for those without AC. The human body can withstand several days feeling like the mid 90s as long as it has time to recharge and cool down at night. This becomes difficult when nighttime temps and dew points remain in the 70s.
In addition, storms will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday's chances are quite small and in our "slight chance" category. The trend is for very little to form in Western Wisconsin, though any storm that does form could become strong to severe. The best chance for isolated storms being able to form is north of highway 29 with even better chances north of highway 8.
The best chance for scattered showers and storms comes Tuesday night when the humidity is highest. These storms could give us a decent amount of rain, but again not everyone will get meaningful rain.
A few isolated showers and storms could linger Wednesday morning. We will have a break from the heat and humidity on Thursday before temps climb to the upper 80s and perhaps even low 90s Friday and Saturday.
Our next chance for rain after Tuesday/Wednesday is Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning with the passage of a cold front.