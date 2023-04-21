RIVER FLOODING: Top 10 crest forecast for Chippewa River at Eau Claire as scattered snow continues through weekend

The Chippewa River is very high in Eau Claire, and currently is in the top 10 for historic crests, but is still rising. River Flood Warnings remain in effect for both the Chippewa River at Durand and at Eau Claire.
The Chippewa River at Eau Claire had water covering Phoenix Park's labyrinth Friday afternoon, and the water is expected to rise another 1 to 2 feet from that level.
The latest forecast crest for the river at Eau Claire from the National Weather Service is 777 feet sometime Saturday, which would be the 6th highest ever. It will be the highest crest since 2010, and it won't be too far from that level. Going higher than 2010, you have go back to 1993 for a higher crest.
At the forecast peak tomorrow, there could be water in or over the intersection of 1st Ave. and Chippewa Street in Eau Claire, and water will most certainly be flooding some downtown businesses.
The Chippewa River at Durand has remained in the flood stage since the moderate flood crest last Saturday. Expect the river to rise to near or even a slightly higher level than that 16.29' crest this weekend, most likely cresting on Sunday. Water may be getting close to US-10 on the north side of the river.
Scattered showers today thankfully did not add too much water for the rivers, but it is falling as a mix of rain and snow that will eventually turn to all snow overnight as the scattered precipitation will likely continue. A trace to 1/2" is possible to night and another trace to 1/2" is possible tomorrow as it continues.
Some mix is possible during the day Saturday, but flakes can still make it to the ground with a high of 42 if conditions are just right above the surface, which it looks like it will be. Still, some rain may mix in at times.
Scattered snow and flurries will become more widely scattered as the main area of scattered snow and flurries slowly shifts east through the weekend. Still, flurries or light snow could linger into Sunday.
Temps will slowly warm next week, and thankfully it looks dry. Highs will approach 60 again later in the week, which will still be below Thursday's average high of 62 but at least close. Thursday is also when our next chance for rain arrives, a bit more likely Thursday night into Friday morning.