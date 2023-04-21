RIVER FLOODING: Top 10 crest forecast for Chippewa River at Eau Claire as scattered snow continues through weekend

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County. ...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. .Recent rainfall has lead to additional rises on area rivers. Crests will occur over the next few days. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street intersection may flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 300 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 775.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 300 PM CDT Friday was 775.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 777.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 773.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 777.0 feet on 09/10/1938. &&