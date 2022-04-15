Rivers continue to rise after early week heavy rain

The Chippewa River at Eau Claire crested just inches below flood stage earlier today, and will remain very close to flood stage on the high end of the action stage for then next 24 hours before slowly falling.
The Chippewa River at Durand hit flood stage of 13' today and will climb to just over 14' by tomorrow. It is forecast to crest tomorrow before slowly falling but remaining above flood stage into Monday. The River Flood Warning for near Durand is in effect until 7pm Monday.
Winds are lighter than they were yesterday, but it still was a windy day. Wind speeds will remain near or above 10mph for most even through the night. Temps will fall to the low 20s by morning, and once again it will feel closer to 10. The wind will be out of the northwest tomorrow and remain breezy at 10-20 mph with occasional gusts to 25 or a bit more.
That means that even though temps are expected to top out near 40 for the first time in a couple days, it won't feel much warmer than the low to mid 30s even with some sunshine returning later tomorrow afternoon.
Easter Sunday also begins cold with lows in the low 20s, but the wind should finally be light. A southeast breeze of 5 to 15 picks up during the day and temps will climb towards the mid 40s as clouds increase. Snow will approach from the west in the afternoon, but our temps will be a bit warmer than in Minnesota. This means that precipitation should begin as rain in late afternoon or evening before changing back to snow overnight into Monday morning.
We are expecting once again some minor accumulations of a trace to maybe an inch. Temps will slowly warm through next week even as another chance for rain arrives Tuesday night through Wednesday night. By the end of the week, we could be back to near 60.