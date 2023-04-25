Rivers remain high with just one more dry day in the forecast before rain returns Thursday through weekend

While the Chippewa River at Eau Claire is no longer above flood stage, though still in action stage where you still want to stay away from the higher water.
The Chippewa River at Durand remains under a River Flood Warning until Thursday afternoon when it's finally forecast to recede back below flood stage.
The entire Mississippi River from the Twin Cities through La Crosse and all the way down to St. Louis, MO is also under a River Flood Warning along with the St. Croix River at Stillwater.
The Mississippi River is at moderate to major flood stage from the Twin Cities all the way to the southern Iowa border! The Mississippi is expected to remain at these very high levels through the weekend, though it has begun to drop in many, but not all, Western Wisconsin/Southeastern Minnesota gauges.
As mentioned yesterday, The Chippewa River at Eau Claire crested Saturday at the 8th highest level in history, and the Chippewa at both Chippewa Falls and Durand were 7th highest in history.
The Red Cedar at Menomonie also had a top 15 crest, and the Stillwater, MN gauge also crested 7th highest in history, all in the moderate flood level except Stillwater at the major impact level (Red Cedar at Menomonie and Chippewa at Chippewa Falls do not have defined impact levels).
Similar rankings were either recorded or in the forecast for the Mississippi, with the highest being the Mississippi River at Wabasha with a crest this morning 4th highest in its history.
Thankfully, it remained dry today and will again tomorrow. Expect another cold night with lows in the mid to upper 20s across the Chippewa Valley as the clouds clear just like they did last night. Scattered cloud cover is again possible tomorrow afternoon.
Rain chances return Wednesday night and will last through early next week. The good news is there will not be widespread or continuous rain with any of the several waves that will move through.
In fact, it does look like more time than not will be dry at any one location, but isolated showers will likely remain on the radar pretty much all the time.
More widespread rain looks to miss us to the north through Friday, but these scattered chances will continue through the weekend and into next week.
Overall, anywhere from 1/2" up to 2" rain is possible through the next seven days, but that will be spread out over all seven days, so it won't be heavy rain and the river levels should be able to withstand the added run-off without rising too much, if at all.