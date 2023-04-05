Rivers rising even before the big warm-up that's in your Stormtracker 18 forecast

The Chippewa River is moving faster and on the rise. In fact, it's already in what's called the Action Stage with the water at 766' this afternoon (The Chippewa River at Eau Claire uses height above sea level, not the actual depth of water).
Water is already covering some of the Chippewa River Trail's lower spots, and is forecast to begin to flood some of the downtown trail underpasses and the lower parts of Owen Park by next week, and the forecast has the river continuing to rise.
For the Chippewa River at Durand, it is currently below the action stage of 12 feet, but will likely rise there by the end of the week and surpass the 13' flood stage later this weekend, continuing to rise through at the middle of next week to about 14'.
At that level, businesses along the river will likely experience some basement flooding.
The other weather story today is the wind. It continues to blow out of the west and southwest at 15 to 30 mph without factoring in gusts. Peak gusts ranged from the 30s to low 40s today, and that wind will continue tonight with gusts above 40 possible through tomorrow morning.
During the day tomorrow, the wind decreases about 5 mph from what it was today, but that west wind is still blowing at 15 to 25 mph with gusts possibly to the low/mid 30s.
There is also some snow on radar this evening, but that shouldn't add up to too much and will mainly affect places north of WI-29, though Eau Claire may get some flakes. Less than 1/2" is expected.
While temps will continue to be about 10 degrees below average through tomorrow, a big warm-up is on the way. Highs will climb to near average (about 50°) Friday and continue to rise into the weekend after a warm front brings a chance for rain and/or snow Friday night.
Saturday will warm to at least the mid 50s and could hit 60 if the sky clears quickly during the day. Easter Sunday looks beautiful with highs in the mid 60s, though the sky will likely be at least mostly cloudy.
After another chance for rain Sunday night into Monday morning, temps take another step up to near 70 Monday and likely well into the 70s Tuesday.