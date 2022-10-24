Roads covered in wet leaves can be slippery! Rain ends overnight, and temperatures will be 10° to 20° cooler than this past weekend

This past weekend is about as perfect as late October can get! No records were broken, but highs both Saturday and Sunday were 77 and within 10 degrees of record highs (5 on Saturday, 7 on Sunday).
With the warm temperatures, we enjoyed plenty of sunshine and it was perfect outdoor weather with best conditions during the weekend.
A cold front is moving through today, with showers and thunderstorms that began last night and will continue this evening. Rain totals haven't been all too impressive today with most places between a few hundredths of an inch up to about 1/4". Some spots got similar totals last night before midnight, too, though many only had a few hundredths.
Wind has picked up, too, as the front approached though that will calm a bit overnight and tomorrow. There was a 20 degree temperature difference across the Chippewa Valley this afternoon along the front, with upper 60s/low70s east of the cold front and 40s/50s behind it moving in.
The rain and wind knocked a lot of leaves off trees, and falling leaves will continue to be likely this week.
Remember especially tomorrow morning that wet leaves are almost as slippery as snow.
When coming to an emergency stop from just 40mph, the average car on a dry road can stop in 80 feet. That distance is doubled on a wet road and tripled when the wet road is covered with wet leaves.
This means it takes the average car 250 feet to stop from just 40 mph. Leaves should dry quickly this week as the rain moving through tonight will be the last chance for almost a week.
Scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder remain possible this evening before rain begins to scatter out between 10pm and midnight west of highway 53 with rain exiting Western Wisconsin completely between midnight and 4am early tomorrow morning.
While temperatures will be cooler than they've been, it'll actually not be too far from average. Highs will only be in the low 50s despite the return of at least partial sunshine over the next couple of days. While that's 10 to 20 degrees colder than the weekend highs, it's still just a couple degrees below tomorrow's average high of 53.
Temps climb back above average during the second half of the week with highs possibly in the low 60s again next weekend. This is pretty warm for Halloween weekend even if it's nowhere near as warm as it was just yesterday. We should stay dry until our next chance of rain is a slight chance on Halloween next Monday.