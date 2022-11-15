Roads will become slippery again tonight as temps fall back below freezing

Most of the snow that fell today melted on contact with the ground and some of the snow we had on the ground melted this afternoon. Roads were slippery this morning when temps were below freezing, but then temps warmed up to near or just above freezing by a degree or two this afternoon.
So, while road conditions were in the green for good winter driving most of the afternoon, that will likely change again this evening.
Low temperatures won't be that much colder than our highs in the low to mid 30s, but they will drop back below freezing to the upper 20s tonight into tomorrow morning.
A bit more snow may fall, too, at similar rates that we saw today which wasn't as much as yesterday. Eau Claire picked up 0.4" (4/10") today, though more likely fell and melted once it hit the ground, though that doesn't get counted in snow accumulation since it didn't actually accumulate.
Tomorrow may see continued flurry chances, but the best chance for snow comes with a quick burst in the late afternoon or more likely in the evening as a cold front moves through. Expect a quick trace to 1/2" for most, possibly up to 1" for a few as this one hour burst moves through.
This comes after highs top out again above freezing in the mid 30s tomorrow afternoon, but temps will fall to the teens by Thursday morning behind that cold front.
In addition, another round of snow is possible Thursday, though that round also looks fairly light and will only add another trace to 1", maybe 2" in a few spots before it ends Thursday night. A few flurries may linger into Friday or even Saturday, but the temperatures will be much colder.
Expect highs on Friday through Sunday to top out in the low 20s at best but more likely be held to the upper teens. lows each of those nights will likely be in the single digits to low teens at warmest. There will be some wind, too, so expect some negative wind chills through the first weekend of Wisconsin's gun deer season.