Robust winds, high heat and a few strong storms on this Memorial Day

  • Updated
Memorial Day.png

As we honor those who have fallen in honor of our country, mother nature will be a bit unsettled.

Meteogram Forecast TempHeatIndex 2018.png

Monday will be hot, humid and windy with a chance for a few storms. High temperatures will climb towards 90. Heat indices will be in the low 90s.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

Winds will be from the south at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40+ mph.

Muggy Meter iCast 32hr Daybreak.png

Dew points will sit in the low to mid 60s, meaning it will feel very tropical. Those sensitive to high heat will need to take breaks from the sun.

There's a slight chance for a few early morning isolated thunderstorms. These will be possible until about 9 am, then we will clear into sunshine.

spc 1.png

There is an impressive chance at very severe thunderstorms across parts of the upper Midwest later Monday afternoon. Long-form tornadoes, significant winds and very large hail will be possible in western MN and parts of N&S Dakota.

We will be watching for that line to move towards western Wisconsin in the very late evening and overnight. While it won't likely be as incredibly severe, we will have a chance for a few severe storms.

spc 1 close.png

There is a level 2 risk for scattered severe storms across parts of western Wisconsin. Large hail up to 1'' plus and wind gusts at 60 mph or greater will be possible.

The best chance for severe storms will be after 9 pm. A few isolated storms may linger into very early Tuesday.

DMA - HRRR PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Tuesday will remain very windy, but the cold front moving through will hold temps down in the upper 70s and the dew points will slowly fade through the afternoon.

The rest of the week will be "cooler" and more pleasant with rain returning by the coming weekend. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

