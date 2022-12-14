Round 2 of heavy snow starts early Thursday, with a chance for over 6''

Mother nature has a lot more to give with this winter storm. We're not out of the woods anytime soon.
WEDNESDAY
Roads will continue to deteriorate in the morning as heavy rain turned to heavy snow.
Snowfall rates have been heavy enough that plows will struggle to keep roads clear through the morning commute.
We're anticipating 1 to 3 inches of snowfall early today before rain/drizzle return by midday.
Temps will climb high enough to melt any ice/snow left on roads in the afternoon. We will see a break from the precipitation for a few hours into Wednesday night.
THURSDAY
Part 2 of this winter storm comes in the form of snow. Heavy snow. We anticipate more winter storm warnings and advisories to be issued for Thursday and parts of Friday morning.
A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for all of our counties in western Wisconsin. It starts late Wednesday and lasts through Thursday afternoon/evening.
Timing:
A rain/snow mix will return after 8 or 9 pm Wednesday night. It will turn over to heavy snow after midnight. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be possible into the Thursday morning commute. Light to moderate snow will continue on and off into Friday and Saturday morning.
Totals:
Snowfall totals will range from 5'' to 8'' for most of the Chippewa Valley. Higher totals between 6'' to 10'' will be likely in our northern counties with an isolated 10'' to 12''+ possible. This is the forecast snowfall range through Thursday.
Winds:
Winds will turn west-northwest, and wind speeds will be from 10 to 20 mph.
Visibility:
Near whiteout conditions will be likely during the heaviest snowfall over the next 48 hours, otherwise we'll see visibility down below 1/2 mile during the light to moderate bands of snow.
Travel Impacts:
Travel conditions will be very poor early Thursday morning. Dangerous roads conditions will be accompanied by slick, snow covered roads, low visibility and breezy winds. Plan extra time and expect delays.
Forecast Beyond:
After this storm finally wraps up, we'll see temps dive off the deep end. Low will sink below 0 and high temps will struggle to break into the teens next week.