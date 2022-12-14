 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and mixed precipitation will wind down late this
morning. Light mixed precipitation this evening will give way to
snow overnight, which will continue into Thursday, with
accumulations of more than 6 inches expected.

* WHERE...Dunn, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 PM this evening to
3 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon
CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Round 2 of heavy snow starts early Thursday, with a chance for over 6''

  • Updated
  • 0
Round 2 of heavy snow starts early Thursday, with a chance for over 6''
feature.png

Justin's Wednesday Forecast 12/14/2022

Mother nature has a lot more to give with this winter storm. We're not out of the woods anytime soon.

WEDNESDAY

Roads will continue to deteriorate in the morning as heavy rain turned to heavy snow.

timing today.png

Snowfall rates have been heavy enough that plows will struggle to keep roads clear through the morning commute.

We're anticipating 1 to 3 inches of snowfall early today before rain/drizzle return by midday.

snow today.png

Temps will climb high enough to melt any ice/snow left on roads in the afternoon. We will see a break from the precipitation for a few hours into Wednesday night.

THURSDAY

Part 2 of this winter storm comes in the form of snow. Heavy snow. We anticipate more winter storm warnings and advisories to be issued for Thursday and parts of Friday morning.

WatchWarn County Name 2.png

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for all of our counties in western Wisconsin. It starts late Wednesday and lasts through Thursday afternoon/evening.

 Timing:

A rain/snow mix will return after 8 or 9 pm Wednesday night. It will turn over to heavy snow after midnight. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be possible into the Thursday morning commute. Light to moderate snow will continue on and off into Friday and Saturday morning.

snow tonight.png

Totals:

Snowfall totals will range from 5'' to 8'' for most of the Chippewa Valley. Higher totals between 6'' to 10'' will be likely in our northern counties with an isolated 10'' to 12''+ possible. This is the forecast snowfall range through Thursday.

Forecast Snow DMA Matt 2022.png

Winds: 

Winds will turn west-northwest, and wind speeds will be from 10 to 20 mph. 

Visibility: 

Near whiteout conditions will be likely during the heaviest snowfall over the next 48 hours, otherwise we'll see visibility down below 1/2 mile during the light to moderate bands of snow.

Travel Impacts: 

Travel conditions will be very poor early Thursday morning. Dangerous roads conditions will be accompanied by slick, snow covered roads, low visibility and breezy winds. Plan extra time and expect delays.

Travel Tracker Variable Scale.png

Forecast Beyond:

After this storm finally wraps up, we'll see temps dive off the deep end. Low will sink below 0 and high temps will struggle to break into the teens next week.

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

