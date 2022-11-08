Round one of scattered showers/thunderstorms hits before the polls close

Mother nature has quite the forecast the next few days, starting with storms and ending with snow.
The total lunar eclipse was very pretty though early this morning. We at least cleared the cloud cover out long enough to get some great views when it was full between 4:16 am and 5:41 am.
The clouds will quickly take back over again today. We'll have periods of sunshine mixed in with our clouds as high temps climb towards 50. Winds will be from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Scattered rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will begin after 4 pm. We'll see the bulk of our rain chances mainly overnight into Wednesday. New rainfall totals will be near 1/4''.
Wednesday will be cloudy and breezy with winds from the south at 10 to 20 mph. High temps will go towards 60. There may be a spotty shower or two, but the next round of rain will be more likely overnight into Thursday.
Another round of possible thunderstorms will spawn out ahead of the cold front expected Thursday afternoon.
High temps Thursday will be in the mid 60s in the early morning, before we plummet to near freezing by the late evening.
There is already a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms Thursday along the cold front. Large hail and gusty winds are the main threats. At this point, rain is likely, but severe weather is still questionable.
Rainfall totals for Thursday will range from 1/10'' to 1/2''+ depending on storm location.
That rain will try to turn over to snow Friday, with a few flurries lingering into Saturday. The rest of the weekend and next week looks like it will be very cold, with high temps struggling to hit freezing each day.