Saturday sunshine

Warming continued…
Temperatures continued to warm reaching the 40s to middle 50s for the past few days. Mostly sunny skies dominated Friday afternoon.
Mild start to the weekend, but a wintry mix for Saturday night…
Mostly sunny skies will kick off the weekend on a bright note and highs will reach into the 40s and 50s. A weak weather system will bring rain and snow to the area for Saturday night. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have travel plans, but I would expect any significant precipitation will likely stay to the southeast.
Another chance of rain or snow…
Another weather system will come through on Tuesday and into Wednesday. It’s too early to give details on it.
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over the western and central parts of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the southeast.
-Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Dan Breeden