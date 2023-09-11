Scattered but light shower chances continue Tuesday, but widespread beneficial rain still not expected

It felt like fall this past weekend and those temps continue today with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Despite a cold front moving through Friday and Saturday, Eau Claire's official weather station at the airport only measured 0.01 inches rain.
It may only be 11 days into the month, but September is already an inch below average and Eau Claire's year deficit is nearly 5 inches.
There has been some rain today, and isolated showers will continue this evening though they will generally taper off overnight before re-developing again tomorrow morning.
While widespread showers still are not expected, there may be a few hours tomorrow morning when showers are a bit less scattered than they have been.
By the afternoon, this area will be a bit further east with just isolated showers over the Chippewa Valley once again. Showers will likely begin to dissipate once again in the evening before sunshine returns Wednesday.
Rain could add up to as much as 1/4" for most with a few spots possibly getting as much as 1/2", but you should consider yourself lucky if that happens at your house because that will not be the norm across Western Wisconsin.
Temperatures will remain cool and fall-like with lows in the upper 40s tonight and highs only climbing to the low 60s tomorrow due to the increased cloud cover and evaporative cooling effects of any rain. With a clearing sky tomorrow night, lows may be able to dip to the low 40s and possibly even the mid to upper 30s in Western Wisconsin's typically cool spots.
Temperatures warm up with continued sunshine Thursday with highs in the upper 70s ahead of another cold front expected to move through Friday and Saturday. Like this early-week system, this coming weekend will only have isolated to scattered showers with the chance at widespread, beneficial rain remaining fairly low.