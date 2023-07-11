Scattered chances of rain in the forecast going forward

We had some strong to severe t-storms track through the Chippewa Valley late Monday afternoon into Monday evening thanks to a cold front moving through. We had two clusters of storms, one in Rusk County and the other west of Eau Claire towards Menomonie and Hudson. While they did combine into a loose line of storms, Eau Claire really missed out on it and hardly saw any rain either.
Shown above is the daily precipitation totals from yesterday, along with the storm reports received. Most of the reports were hail, ranging from dime to ping pong ball size with one report of hail north of Lake Holcombe reaching the size of golf balls. A 10" tree was snapped off near Tainter Lake north of Menomonie.
Before the storms developed and moved through, high temperatures soared into mid and upper 80s to low 90s. Eau Claire reached 91 degrees, making it the 9th time we've reached 90 this year. Eau Claire averages 14 90 degree days each year.
Tuesday overall looks pretty quiet with a sunny sky to start the day but clouds will increase heading into the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the north and northwest with highs in the 70s to near 80 and dew points in the 40s to low 50s.
Heading into tonight, a few showers are possible otherwise we'll see a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky. Lows fall back into the 50s to low 60s with light winds.
From Wednesday through Sunday, we'll have off and on scattered chances of showers and t-storms. The better chances look to be Wednesday through Friday, becoming more isolated heading into the weekend. A strong to severe storm could be possible on Wednesday southwest of Menomonie and Eau Claire.
I do want to stress though it won't rain all day each day and it won't rain everywhere each day, which is good for those attending the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Rockfest or any other outdoor activities. Even so, always a good idea to monitor the weather closely and act accordingly if storms approach your area.
Overall, rain totals won't be overly impressive over the next week, averaging a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Your total could vary, especially if you get under a t-storm.
Temperatures won't be too bad either, with 70s to low 80s Wednesday and upper 70s to mid 80s Thursday through Sunday. There are signals towards above average temperatures returning by the middle to end of next week.