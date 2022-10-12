Scattered rain (and possibly snow) showers remain possible for next couple days

Showers and thunderstorms moved through late last night and early this morning, but most places didn't even pick up 1/4" rain. Eau Claire picked up a bit more than that at our rain gauge on the south side of the city, but the airport measured less.
The other spot that picked up more than 1/4" this morning was Chetek, but scattered showers returned this afternoon and rain totals will likely continue to slowly add a couple more hundredths with scattered showers tonight and tomorrow.
Temps warmed to about 60 degrees midday with sunshine after morning rain ended, but the arrival of afternoon showers cooled the air quickly back to the mid/upper 40s.
Temps will continue to fall tonight town into the mid/upper 30s with wind chills continuing to be about 5 to 10 degrees colder from a persistent northwest breeze at 10 to 20 mph that will continue through the day tomorrow. Temps will be well below the average temperatures for mid-October.
With those colder temperatures, any isolated to scattered showers that we expect to return tomorrow morning could fall as a wintry mix to snow. Snow can reach the surface generally when surface temperatures are in the low 40s because it takes time for snowflakes to melt from the freezing temperatures that are at cloud level a couple thousand feet up, sometimes lower.
So, while accumulation is not likely tomorrow, many spots in Western Wisconsin at least have a chance to see flakes flying in the air, and a few spots might notice reduced visibility at times, too, if the burst is a bit heavier.
After a break tomorrow night, an Alberta Clipper-like system will arrive Friday to bring chances for a bit more of a steady snow mainly north of highway 29 with perhaps some minor accumulations on grassy areas.
Highs will likely remain in the 40s through the 7 day with a small chance for a couple days to climb into the low 50s, but this is all below today's average high of 60.
Lows will be in the 20s and 30s and there will likely be at least one hard freeze (low at or below 28) with the coldest temperatures currently expected Monday night/Tuesday morning.