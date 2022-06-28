Scattered rain and storm chances continue ahead of 4th of July weekend

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA DAKOTA SCOTT IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA RICE IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BARRON RUSK IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, AND SHAKOPEE.