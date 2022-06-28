 Skip to main content
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

DAKOTA                SCOTT

IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA

RICE

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

GOODHUE

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

BARRON                RUSK

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CHIPPEWA              DUNN                  EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN                 PIERCE                ST. CROIX

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE,
FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, RED WING,
RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, AND SHAKOPEE.

Scattered rain and storm chances continue ahead of 4th of July weekend

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues until 9pm for all of Western Wisconsin. Scattered thunderstorms continue to move through the region, though it has not been a continuous line this afternoon, and not every storm has been warned.

WatchWarn County Name 2.png

Still, heed any warning issued for your area by going inside a sturdy building and staying away from windows in an interior room, preferably a basement. Primary threats remain straight-line wind gusts and large hail, though isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out until the storms depart this evening.

DMA - TO-Precipitation Today Radar QO Manual.png

Rain from earlier this afternoon has only added up to a few tenths up to a half inch, though spots with stronger storms picked up quick rain totals of up to an inch or so. Temps remain warmest where it hasn't rained, though they will cool quickly tonight after the cold front causing the storms moves out to the southeast in just a few hours. Once they do, the sky will also clear.

Tomorrow will begin sunny, though some clouds will pop up in the afternoon. While it looks to stay dry, there is a slight chance for some isolated drizzle or possibly even a shower or two late afternoon and evening.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - FuturecastThu.png

Better chances for scattered showers and storms return Thursday, though it still doesn't look widespread enough to upgrade from the "chance" category to "likely". Temps and humidity decrease on Friday to begin the month of July.

DMA - GRAF - Web FuturecastThuPM.png

There will be scattered chances for showers and storms through the holiday weekend with the first round expected Saturday evening/overnight. More scattered chances return Sunday afternoon and could last on and off with breaks through Tuesday morning. 

7 Day Evening.png

