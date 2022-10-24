 Skip to main content
Scattered rain and thunder before temps take another dive

  • Updated
  • 0
Toasty temps over the weekend spill over into the start of the work week but mother nature is ready to change that. 

Monday will start very warm. High temps will climb into the low 70s again as a warm front pulls in gusty winds and moisture. 

DMA - Futurecast Winds - RPM 4km.png

Winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35+ mph. Those gusty winds will turn more westerly as the cold front moves in Monday afternoon. This will help winds slow down, but it will remain breezy through Tuesday.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Spotty rain will be possible through the morning, but more widespread activity will start in after 2 pm. The main rain event looks most likely from 6 pm to 11 pm. 

Some isolated thunder will be possible, but the threat of severe storms is low at this time. 

spc day 1.png

Rainfall totals will range from 1/10 to 1/2 inch from the MN-WI border to Eau Claire. Higher totals will range from 1/2 inch to 1 inch from Eau Claire to central WI. 

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation No Plot Contour Only - RPM 4km.png

Rain fizzles out by Tuesday morning, and we'll see clouds start to fade. Temperatures will fall towards 40 Tuesday morning. We'll only rebound to near 50 in the afternoon.

We'll see a dry forecast the rest of the week as temps slowly climb back towards the 60s by Halloween weekend.

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Tags

