Scattered rain chances around each day for the rest of the month

We got some decent rainfall across the area over the weekend thanks to a slow-moving area of low pressure. Rain totals ranged from a quarter inch to as much as two inches in some areas. The good news is that we have some rain chances over the next few days to conclude the month.
WEATHER ALERT: An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for the entire area through noon Thursday due to pollution from Canadian Wildfires. The Air Quality Index likely to reach the orange, possibly even the red category.
Your Monday forecast features cloudy skies through midday with a few scattered showers around. Skies begin to clear slowly into the afternoon hours as the low continues to track east. Winds will be breezy out of the north and northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs top out in the low to mid 70s.
Skies clear heading into tonight with winds becoming light to calm overnight. That'll allow lows to fall back into the 50s with 40s in the cooler spots.
Most of Tuesday is looking dry with a clear to partly cloudy however we could see a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. It'll be muggy with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.
Better chances for showers and thunderstorms will be around Wednesday and Thursday as the next area of low pressure tracks through the area. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a marginal level one risk for strong to severe thunderstorms in place along and southwest of a line from Osceola to Mondovi to Galesville with hail and strong winds the main threats. We'll watch the chance for severe weather closely as the atmosphere could remain "capped", which means the warmer air aloft in the atmosphere could limit storms from developing. The atmosphere has to reach a certain temperature for the cap to break, allowing storms to develop. Highs both days top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s with dew points in the upper 50s to mid to upper 60s.
Heading into the weekend, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday but Sunday is looking to be the driest day of the weekend as of now. Highs remain in the upper 70s to mid 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s. We'll watch the weather trends closely as most areas will likely be holding 4th of July festivities.