...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Scattered rain chances around each day for the rest of the month

Scattered rain chances around to end the month of June

We got some decent rainfall across the area over the weekend thanks to a slow-moving area of low pressure. Rain totals ranged from a quarter inch to as much as two inches in some areas. The good news is that we have some rain chances over the next few days to conclude the month. 

WEATHER ALERT: An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for the entire area through noon Thursday due to pollution from Canadian Wildfires. The Air Quality Index likely to reach the orange, possibly even the red category. 

Your Monday forecast features cloudy skies through midday with a few scattered showers around. Skies begin to clear slowly into the afternoon hours as the low continues to track east. Winds will be breezy out of the north and northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs top out in the low to mid 70s. 

Skies clear heading into tonight with winds becoming light to calm overnight. That'll allow lows to fall back into the 50s with 40s in the cooler spots. 

Most of Tuesday is looking dry with a clear to partly cloudy however we could see a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. It'll be muggy with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s. 

Better chances for showers and thunderstorms will be around Wednesday and Thursday as the next area of low pressure tracks through the area. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a marginal level one risk for strong to severe thunderstorms in place along and southwest of a line from Osceola to Mondovi to Galesville with hail and strong winds the main threats. We'll watch the chance for severe weather closely as the atmosphere could remain "capped", which means the warmer air aloft in the atmosphere could limit storms from developing. The atmosphere has to reach a certain temperature for the cap to break, allowing storms to develop. Highs both days top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s with dew points in the upper 50s to mid to upper 60s. 

Heading into the weekend, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday but Sunday is looking to be the driest day of the weekend as of now. Highs remain in the upper 70s to mid 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s. We'll watch the weather trends closely as most areas will likely be holding 4th of July festivities. 

