Scattered rain chances continue through the weekend; highest coverage Thursday evening through Friday evening

Rain chances have been rather hit and miss as of late, and that trend will continue as we wrap up the week into the weekend. This does bode well for those attending the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls or Rockfest near Cadott.
Before we get into the forecast, let's take a look at how the month of July has played out. If you thought that it's been warm at times, you'd be right, but if you also said it's felt cool at time, you'd be right as well. Through Wednesday, the average high and low temperatures were below by a few degrees. Rainfall has also been below average, but not by a whole lot. Even so, we are still very dry considering how much rain we saw in May and June.
Your Thursday forecast will start overcast but we'll see the skies clear as we progress throughout the day, becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy by the afternoon. A few isolated showers and t-storms are possible, but the coverage of rain is roughly two out of ten, meaning most areas should stay dry. Highs top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s with mid 70s in Taylor County. Dew points will be hanging out in the upper 50s to mid 60s, so it'll feel a little humid.
Heading into tonight, we'll see the coverage of showers and t-storms increase to about four out of ten after roughly 10 PM and will continue throughout the night. Again, it won't rain everywhere but more areas could see something. Lows fall back into the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chances for showers and t-storms continue throughout the day Friday into Friday night. The coverage will be at about a three to four out of ten. It'll be warm and muggy with highs in the 80s and lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Over the weekend, we start to see dew points slowly fall so that'll lead to lower coverage of showers and t-storms. Even so, we'll still maintain slight chances through the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s but will cool a few degrees heading into Sunday.
Early next week will be pleasant with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, highs in the 70s to low 80s and dew points in the 50s. Heading towards mid to late week, we see temperatures rise back into the mid to upper 80s and dew points back into the 60s. This will lead to slight chances of showers and t-storms returning as well.