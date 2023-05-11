Scattered rain chances remain the next few days, but have decreased slightly for the weekend

We had yet another pleasant day on our Wednesday with highs in the 70s to near 80 and for the most part a good amount of sunshine, though clouds filtered out the sunshine a bit during the afternoon. Rain chances remained at bay as well, but we still have scattered chances over the next few days.
An area of showers and thunderstorms is tracking across southern Minnesota this morning and should weaken as it moves into western Wisconsin but areas in Polk, St. Croix, Pierce and Pepin counties have the highest chance of seeing showers this morning, though it could sneak over as far east as the US-53 corridor. The rest of the day will feature widely scattered showers and thunderstorms under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low 80s.
Slight chances of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms continue into tonight and throughout the day on Friday into Friday night. Temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s to start the day, rising into the 70s Friday afternoon.
Now, as far as the weekend goes, we have lowered rain chances somewhat for Saturday as most models are decreasing the coverage of rain, but scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms still are possible. The higher chances remain to be Saturday night into Sunday morning. The American model keeps the rain around throughout the day, but the European model has the rain staying south of I-94 and ending by early afternoon. We should have better clarity within the next day or two, so stay with us for more details. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s Saturday with 60s for Sunday.
Early next week is looking pleasant with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 60s to mid to upper 70s. A small chance of a rain shower is possible Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.