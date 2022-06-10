Scattered rain is sandwiched between two nice days this weekend

Another summer weekend is underway with multiple town festivals and carnivals to attend! Mother nature will give you a few nice days to enjoy the summer fun, but scattered rain will ruin some of the fun.
Friday will be another nice day with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover in the morning, turning to partly cloudy in the afternoon. High temperatures will climb towards 80 and winds will be light.
A few isolated showers or an isolated thunderstorm will be possible through the afternoon. A brief little downpour and then it'll be back to the sunshine.
Overnight, lows drop into the 60s with scattered rain showers moving in by morning. On and off rain will begin as early as 5 am. The on and off rain will continue steady through midday, then isolated thunderstorms will be possible again after dinner.
Rain totals will range from 0.1'' to 0.5'' across the Chippewa Valley. Those higher totals will come from areas that get isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
High temps Saturday will struggle to break into the mid 70s. Winds will be light at 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday we'll be on our way to near 80 again with sunshine in the mix. Another beautiful summer day before it really gets steamy next week.
We'll see temperatures spike into the upper 80s with a shot at 90 by Tuesday. There may be a chance for a few strong to severe storms as dew points climb towards the 70s too.
It's going to get hot and humid quick!