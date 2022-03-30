 Skip to main content
Scattered rain, sleet, thunder turns to snow overnight

feat.png

Our spring storm has more to give throughout our Wednesday, with rain, freezing rain and thunder early turning over to snow overnight.

State - GRAF AM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

It will be cloudy and windy again with scattered freezing rain, rain and general thunderstorms. Temps will climb towards 40 as winds settle a bit through midday. 

Gusty winds come back in the late afternoon as colder air works in. Gusts will be from the north at 30 mph+. 

State - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - ECMWF 9km.png

Scattered showers will be possible all day. Some rumbles of thunder will be too. We'll see another 0.25'' to 0.5'' of rain throughout the day. 

Overnight, temperatures will drop below freezing. Rain will turn over to snow sometime after 7 pm. This will give us a chance for snow accumulations through Thursday morning.

State - Futurecast Snow Accumulation No Plot Contour Only - RPM 4km.png

We could see anywhere from 0 to 3 inches of snow. Better chance for higher totals will be in central and eastward Wisconsin. 

Flurries will linger Thursday before we wrap it all up in the afternoon. Clouds disperse and we head into April, and we get to slowly warm up into the weekend. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

