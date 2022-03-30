Scattered rain, sleet, thunder turns to snow overnight

Our spring storm has more to give throughout our Wednesday, with rain, freezing rain and thunder early turning over to snow overnight.
It will be cloudy and windy again with scattered freezing rain, rain and general thunderstorms. Temps will climb towards 40 as winds settle a bit through midday.
Gusty winds come back in the late afternoon as colder air works in. Gusts will be from the north at 30 mph+.
Scattered showers will be possible all day. Some rumbles of thunder will be too. We'll see another 0.25'' to 0.5'' of rain throughout the day.
Overnight, temperatures will drop below freezing. Rain will turn over to snow sometime after 7 pm. This will give us a chance for snow accumulations through Thursday morning.
We could see anywhere from 0 to 3 inches of snow. Better chance for higher totals will be in central and eastward Wisconsin.
Flurries will linger Thursday before we wrap it all up in the afternoon. Clouds disperse and we head into April, and we get to slowly warm up into the weekend.