Scattered shower/storm chances arrive tonight, but heaviest rain will hold off until Saturday for most

After a stretch of warm weather to end October and begin this month of November, a cold front will move through overnight.
Rain chances will be scattered at best tonight into tomorrow morning, but only expect isolated showers during the day tomorrow at least in Eau Claire/Chippewa Falls area.
Places further southeast of the Chippewa River have a better chance at seeing daytime rain as rain isn't expected to be widespread across Western Wisconsin until early Saturday morning.
The increase in clouds happened a bit more quickly than expected this afternoon, so temperatures in the Chippewa Valley only warmed into the mid 60s. Still, that's about 15 degrees above Eau Claire's average high of 49 today. Black River Falls through Marshfield and southeast did hit the 70 degree mark before the clouds arrived there.
A few sprinkles is all that's on radar early this evening, but better chances for scattered showers and possibly some thunderstorms arrive between 9pm and midnight.
Still, overnight activity will remain scattered. Widespread rain will arrive from the southwest around midday tomorrow, but there will be a sharp cutoff on the northwest edge of the rain, which looks to remain southeast of the Chippewa River.
Just scattered showers are possible up into the Chippewa Valley during the day.
Rain will move into the rest of Western Wisconsin beginning early Saturday morning from southwest to northeast. Rain will be most widespread before noon before scattering out as the area of rain continues to shift north and northwest.
With cooler temperatures Saturday evening, some snowflakes could mix in where precipitation remains, but dry air will move in to end precipitation around the same time. The best chance to see any snow will be in the counties that border Minnesota.
With most of the rain missing Eau Claire/Chippewa Valley during the day on Friday, only a trace to 1/2" rainfall is possible tonight through Friday evening for most. Areas southeast of a line through Winona, Whitehall, and Neillsville could receive 1/2" up to an inch, possibly a little more by Friday evening.
Rain will become the most widespread late Friday night through midday Saturday.
Expect system combined totals tonight through Sunday morning between 1/2" and 1 1/2" in the Chippewa Valley with areas of 1" to 2"+ in the aforementioned area along with up in Barron, Polk, and St. Croix counties where rain could linger a bit longer on Saturday.
The weather pattern will dry out Saturday night and Sunday will warm back to the mid 50s with afternoon sunshine. Monday will be colder after a clear night but temps will warm up again with the passage of a warm front midweek, though that does bring a return to slight chances for rain beginning on election day.