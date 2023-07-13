 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Scattered showers and storms expected tonight and again tomorrow, but it's not all-day rain

  • Updated
  • 0

Small chances for rain/storms continue with a couple of better chances mixed in

Today (and tomorrow) is (are) the anniversary of Eau Claire's hottest temperatures ever recorded. In 1936, both July 13 and 14 reached highs of 111°.

High Temp on this date July 13-14 1936.png

This was in the dust bowl era, so it's unlikely it was humid, but nonetheless that was very hot. There were 11 straight days with highs at or above 100° from July 6 through 16, 1936. Ten of those daily highs set records that stand to this day. 

Fair Forecast Tomorrow - Milk Bottles.png

It's (Northern Wisconsin State) fair to say most of the weekend's forecast looks dry, but there will be chances at just about any time for a few showers and storms to pop up over parts, but not all, of Western Wisconsin.

The best chances for scattered showers and storms will be this evening through early tomorrow morning and again tomorrow afternoon/evening. Slight chances for a few isolated showers and storms will continue Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be the warmest tomorrow between rounds of showers and storms, and it'll be humid, too, before cooler temps slowly move in with those additional slight chances for showers/storms. 

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

The timing of the first round of a bit more widespread showers/storms will be late this evening between 10pm and 2am. A few could linger through early Friday morning.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

Isolated showers and storms will begin to pop up again Friday afternoon with another round of scattered showers and storms expected between 6pm and midnight tomorrow.

DMA - GRAF - Web Futurecast3.png

Saturday and Sunday will only have isolated showers and storms each afternoon, so while it can't be ruled out, most of Western Wisconsin will be dry at any one time, but not all spots.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s tomorrow, then low to mid 80s Saturday and upper 70s/low 80s Sunday. It'll be breezy both days. Cooler and less humid air is expected early next week with a break from the small rain/storm chances before slight chances return Wednesday and Thursday. 

7 Day Evening.png

