Scattered showers and storms expected tonight and again tomorrow, but it's not all-day rain

Today (and tomorrow) is (are) the anniversary of Eau Claire's hottest temperatures ever recorded. In 1936, both July 13 and 14 reached highs of 111°.
This was in the dust bowl era, so it's unlikely it was humid, but nonetheless that was very hot. There were 11 straight days with highs at or above 100° from July 6 through 16, 1936. Ten of those daily highs set records that stand to this day.
It's (Northern Wisconsin State) fair to say most of the weekend's forecast looks dry, but there will be chances at just about any time for a few showers and storms to pop up over parts, but not all, of Western Wisconsin.
The best chances for scattered showers and storms will be this evening through early tomorrow morning and again tomorrow afternoon/evening. Slight chances for a few isolated showers and storms will continue Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures will be the warmest tomorrow between rounds of showers and storms, and it'll be humid, too, before cooler temps slowly move in with those additional slight chances for showers/storms.
The timing of the first round of a bit more widespread showers/storms will be late this evening between 10pm and 2am. A few could linger through early Friday morning.
Isolated showers and storms will begin to pop up again Friday afternoon with another round of scattered showers and storms expected between 6pm and midnight tomorrow.
Saturday and Sunday will only have isolated showers and storms each afternoon, so while it can't be ruled out, most of Western Wisconsin will be dry at any one time, but not all spots.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s tomorrow, then low to mid 80s Saturday and upper 70s/low 80s Sunday. It'll be breezy both days. Cooler and less humid air is expected early next week with a break from the small rain/storm chances before slight chances return Wednesday and Thursday.