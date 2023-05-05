Scattered showers and storms will continue Saturday with just a slight chance in Sunday's forecast

Rain this afternoon dropped quite a bit in some spots and nothing in others. Rain and storms moved through Pierce County, dropping a radar estimated 1 to 3 inches rain.
As storms moved northeast, they lost strength and spread out a bit. Eau Claire picked up about 1/2" this afternoon and more fell through the evening. Spots both to the north and do the south received very little to no measurable rain.
Temps stayed the coolest where these showers have been moving through, but warmed to the 60s and 70s in spots that stayed dry during daylight hours.
Saturday is Wisconsin's inland fishing opener, but the weather won't fully cooperate. While there should be a bit more time without rain compared to Friday, a moderate chance for scattered showers and storms remains.
Of course, it's not safe to be out on lakes and rivers when lightning is in the vicinity, but if it remains just rain you can certainly still fish. However, there will be the possibility for lightning so make sure to have a way to get alerted for approaching lightning, such as downloading the WQOW Weather App if you're fishing in an area with cell service.
Sunday will have a better chance at staying dry with just a slight chance for a stray shower and an even lower chance for any lightning, but that small risk cannot be ruled out.
There will likely be some time tonight this evening with larger breaks in rain/storms, but another wave will likely move through tonight through Saturday morning.
Expect the scattered showers and storms to continue through the day, though there may be a few stretches midday through the afternoon where it stays dry.
Another round will likely approach from the west late Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday morning, though latest Futurecast shows a fairly dry Sunday with some periods of sunshine!
Yet another chance returns Sunday night into Monday morning.
Temps will warm up, too, with highs in the mid 60s Saturday but warming to the upper 70s Sunday, especially if it stays dry and sunny. Temps will be above average all of next week, with just a few slight chances for rain Tuesday afternoon and again Thursday into Friday.