Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the weekend

We had a beautiful day once again on our Thursday as highs climbed well into the 70s, with Black River Falls reaching 82 degrees!
If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, you will want to have the rain gear with as a stationary boundary will be the focal point for periods of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. This is a case where we can't pinpoint the exact timing of when it'll rain, but the good news is that it won't rain the entire time. The key thing to watch is a stationary boundary, that will detemine who sees the better coverage of showers and thunderstorms.
For today, the better chances for showers and thunderstorms will be throughout the day into tonight. Highs top out in the 60s to low 70s, but that could vary by a few degrees depending on the location and coverage of the rain.
Saturday's rain chances look to be a little more likely throughout the day into Saturday evening before becoming more widely scattered overnight Saturday. Winds become breezy out of the southeast with highs in the 60s. With the Wisconsin fishing opener set to take place, just be aware there will be rain in the forecast throughout the day along with a few thunderstorms.
Sunday and Monday will feature slight chances of showers and thunderstorms with the better chances Sunday night. Severe weather is not expected, but the Storm Prediction Center does have a level one out of five risk clipping far southern Buffalo and Trempealeau counties. Highs Sunday climb into the 70s to near 80 with upper 60s to mid 70s Monday.
As far as precipitation goes, it will greatly vary thanks to the scattered nature of the showers and thunderstorms. Totals range from a quarter inch to as much as 1-2".
Tuesday through the end of next week will feature slight chances of showers and isolated thunderstorms, otherwise a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs remaining in the 70s.