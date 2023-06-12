Scattered showers, drizzle won't bring rain to everyone over next few days

Temperatures were below average this morning with lows in the low to mid 40s for the US-53 corridor and west. It was even colder east of highway 53 with lows mostly in the mid to upper 30s. The exception is the Black River Falls airport with a low below freezing (in mid-June!) at 28.
The location of the airport in Black River Falls is in a typically cool spot even for surrounding areas, and the National Weather Service in La Crosse says that it's not an indication of widespread temps in Jackson County. Nonetheless, it does show how a few spots with sandy soil at the right elevations and protected by wind can cool down quite a lot at night in Wisconsin, especially Central Wisconsin.
Temps warmed up this afternoon to the low to mid 70s for most, but areas to the east stayed a bit cooler because of thicker cloud cover and light rain/drizzle falling to keep the air cool.
A swath of widespread light drizzle fell through Taylor, Clark, and eastern Jackson counties, but didn't add up to much. The Medford Airport is reporting 0.04" rain. Areas to the west of Eau Claire also saw rain but it came in the form of scattered showers that most of the airports did not get. The rain is ongoing this evening but remaining scattered.
The best chance for Eau Claire appears to be earlier in the day tomorrow before rain chances shift east of US-53 after noon.
By afternoon, the scattered showers will likely only be moving through Taylor, Clark, and Jackson counties
Wednesday will begin dry before a few showers and storms begin to pop up in the afternoon, but even that won't bring widespread rain to the Chippewa Valley.
Temperatures will fall to the low to mid 50s tonight, which is closer to Eau Claire's average low of 55. Highs tomorrow will be near to slightly above the 78° average.
Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the mid/upper 80s with highs generally remaining in the 80s through the rest of the forecast, though Saturday might be a bit cooler with slight chances for rain and thunderstorms returning Friday evening through Sunday morning.