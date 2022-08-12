Scattered showers Friday open us up to a wonderful weekend

It's been 68 days since we've had a high temperature below 70 degrees. Back on June 5th the high was 65.
Friday will look very similar as clouds and scattered rain stunt any feel of summer weather. It won't even be humid, so it's not like we'll be able to blame that for the sticky feel.
High temperatures will be near 69 degrees with dew points below 60 and breezy winds from the south at 8 to 15 mph. Gusts will top out near 25 mph.
On and off rain showers will be likely throughout the entire day Friday. The driest period of time will be between 3 pm and 7 pm, before more scattered rain redevelops overnight.
Rainfall totals will range from 0.1'' to 0.5''. If we get closer to the higher end of those forecast totals, we'll be closer to on track for the month of August, but we'll still be down over 3 inches of rainfall for the summer.
This has led to serious drought conditions across parts of western Wisconsin. Any rain is beneficial, but it won't clear us from these very poor drought conditions.
As for the rest of the weekend though, we get more wonderful summer weather. High temps both Saturday and Sunday will climb towards 80.
Sunday will be the brighter of the two days, as Saturday we'll struggle to clear the clouds from Friday's rain.