Scattered snow showers could reduce visibility Friday

Clouds kept temperatures below average for most of us today, though clouds were able to clear north and northwest of Eau Claire resulting in highs in the upper 40s to low 50s in Polk and Barron counties.
While temperatures were warmer than the past couple of days, we did start the day out with some snow on the ground. Eau Claire picked up 1/2" early this morning before it melted.
A low pressures system with a cold front will arrive tomorrow morning, bringing more chances for rain ahead of the front tomorrow morning and scattered snow showers behind the front in the colder air. This system will also come with quite a bit of wind.
Expect precipitation to be scattered, but some of these scattered showers could bring heavy precipitation in short bursts. That along with the increasing wind will reduce visibility quite a bit during any snow showers, possibly down to near zero visibility briefly.
In total, another trace to an inch of accumulating snow could also make for slippery spots on roads. The colder temps moving in as that system departs could also lead to some winter-like wind chills Saturday morning. That's when temps will be coldest and before the wind weakens.
Weekend temps will be below average. Expect highs in the mid 30s and lows in the teens, which are both about 10 degrees below average. Temps will increase slightly next week, but chances for rain, snow, and wintry mix all return Monday night and could last through much of next week.