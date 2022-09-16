Scattered storms in route for your weekend

That slow moving system we wrote about Thursday has started its final approach into western Wisconsin. The humidity will be up, and the storm chances will be scattered.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy to start. It will become overcast as high temperatures climb into the upper 70s. Dew points will climb into the mid 60s, making it feel pretty humid.
It will be breezy again Friday. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Scattered rain showers will start in our northwest counties like Polk and Barron by 10 am. Slowly, they'll drift east and brings scattered thunder to the rest of the area through the late evening.
Overnight, storms will continue into the very early hours Saturday. We'll catch some dry weather during the day before a round of isolated storms rolls through in the afternoon.
A level 1 isolated risk for large hail and gusty winds is in place over parts of the Chippewa Valley.
Scattered showers will linger into early Sunday. Rainfall totals will range from a trace to 1/4''. Isolated 1/2'' to 1'' totals will be possible in the strongest storms.
Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s all weekend. We'll see a surge in heat and moisture to start the week. Relief is in sight though as fall weather returns after some rain Wednesday.