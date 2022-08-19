 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scattered storms linger, but weekend is trending drier

  • Updated
  • 0
Scattered storms linger, but weekend is trending drier
Extended 3 Day Daybreak 18.png

We got a decent bit of rainfall Thursday after a widespread 1/4'' to 1/2'' of rain fell across portions of the valley. We had 0.63'' at WQOW and 0.87'' at the regional airport. 

DMA - TO-Precipitation Yesterday Radar QO Manual.png

We may add to these totals a bit into the weekend as showers and storms linger. 

Friday will be mostly cloudy to start. We'll get periods of sunshine and clouds like we did Thursday as high temps go towards 76. Dew points will be in the mid 60s again making it a little humid. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

We'll see a few scattered storms develop for us again in the afternoon. Coverage will be spotty, and we won't see much in terms of severe storms. 

New rainfall totals will range from 1/4'' to 1/2'' with isolated totals closer to 1''.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

Overnight, we'll see showers fizzle out. Patchy fog will develop into early Saturday. The first half of Saturday looks dry. Isolated showers and storms will be possible again in the afternoon and evening. Coverage will be even more sparse, and the storms won't last long.

Temperatures Saturday will be in the mid 70s and dew points will start dropping. By Sunday, we'll be back to sunny and 80!

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you