Scattered storms Thursday won't bring enough rain to catch up on the average

Another toasty summer day bring us a chance for some storms, but overall, we're still a good 2.5'' behind on rain for the summer.
Thursday will be hot and humid with high temps climbing towards the mid 80s. Dew points will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s making it feel like the upper 80s most of the afternoon.
An incoming wave and a weak cold front will be enough to spark some showers and storms later Thursday. Small pockets of instability will allow storms to pop up at any time Thursday, but the best chances seem to be after 6pm.
Rainfall totals will vary greatly from those that miss storms getting no rain, and areas that see more than one could top out closer to 1/2'' or more of rainfall.
A few storms will linger Friday morning, with a couple spotty showers possible in the afternoon, too.
Humidity dies out on Saturday, which will be a perfect weather day. Heat and humidity return Sunday as do spotty rain chances.