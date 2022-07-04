Scattered strong to severe storms spoil parts of America's Birthday

Happy Birthday America!
A mid-summer celebration with loads of outdoor activities will be stunted by some scattered storms.
A few different small-scale waves are firing up scattered storms across Minnesota and Iowa early Monday morning.
As these progress to the Chippewa Valley there is a good chance, we will see scattered rain and thunderstorms. From 9 am till 6 pm we'll have a chance for a few of those storms to become severe.
There is a level 2 risk for scattered severe storms. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible during these storms. Heavy rainfall will also lead to the potential for some localized flooding.
High temperatures will climb towards the low 80s. Dew points will be in the low 70s, meaning it will be incredibly humid. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
FIREWORKS: 10 pm - we'll be mostly cloudy and very humid with temps in the low to mid 70s. There may be a stray shower or two as well.
The rest of the week has a very summer forecast with heat and humidity and storms.