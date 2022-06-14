SCORCHER: Heat indices top 100, leads to severe weather Wednesday

The fiery depths of hell are upon us this Tuesday as mother nature queues up an absolute scorcher.
Tuesday will be very hot, very humid and breezy. High temperatures will try to make it near 96º. The record for June 14th was 98º in 1987.
Heat indices will be the biggest problem for Tuesday. A HEAT ADVISORY is in place from 11 am to 8 pm for everyone. Heat indices will range from 96º to 105º.
Hydrate early and hydrate often. Stay out of the heat as much as you can.
The humidity will be thick. Dew points will be near or in the low 70s for many hours. This will only add to the hot and humid feel.
It will be breezy as well with winds from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts will top out near 30 mph.
The sky will be partly cloudy and hazy for Tuesday, but as a cold front inches closer, strong to severe storms will become possible early Wednesday.
There is a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms until 7 am Wednesday. Then, from 7 am Wednesday and beyond, we'll see a level 3 risk for numerous severe storms.
In the early morning hours, very large hail will be the main threat. We'll see an early round of storms between 3 am and 8 am.
A second round may redevelop from 10 am until 6 pm. The main threats within this round will be significant hail, significant wind gusts and a chance for multiple tornadoes. A few of these may become significant too.
The timing of round two will be dependent on the morning round of storms. Their behavior could change the strength and severity of the second round of storms.
You'll want to have your alerts on and be ready for changes throughout the day Wednesday.
Beyond that, we get 3 sunny, comfortable summer days leading into Father's Day Weekend. But the nasty heat and humidity return heading into Father's Day and next week.