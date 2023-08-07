Seasonable temperatures for most of the week; several chances for rain as well

The rain that we were talking about at the end of last week that was expected for Sunday all but disappeared and we saw a few isolated showers in spots. So what happened? The simple answer is that the low pressure slowed down in speed and instead of tracking east-northeast, it made an abrupt southerly turn, bringing all the moisture with it.
As we kick off a new week, we'll see a mostly to partly cloudy sky with a slight chance of a passing shower or t-storm. It'll remain muggy to humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tonight will feature a mostly clear sky with a slight chance through sunset of a passing shower or t-storm. Winds will become light to calm, so areas of fog may develop once again towards sunrise. Lows fall back into the 50s to near 60.
Tuesday will be the nicest day of the extended forecast as we'll see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and slightly lower dew points. Highs will be in the mid 80s with dew points in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Dew points increase heading into Wednesday and with a cold front coming through, we'll see a small increase in the coverage of showers and t-storms. Highs remain in the low to mid 80s with dew points back into the 60s.
While we have a slight chance of showers and t-storms during the day Thursday, the better chance looks to come Thursday night through Friday night ahead of a low pressure system. Now again, this is still several days out and things could change, but this looks to be our best chance at some decent rain in the extended forecast. Severe weather could also be possible too, but it's too early still to pinpoint exact details. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s Thursday with 70s for all Friday.
The weekend will be decent for the most part with sunshine on Saturday and a slight chance of showers and t-storms Sunday. We'll have highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 50s.