Seasonable temperatures today before prolonged stretch of heat and humidity begins; air quality issues linger through the weekend

Thursday overall was not too bad of a day as highs were in the upper 60s to mid 70s with a breezy northwest wind and some clouds.
An AIR QUALITY ALERT continues through 6 AM Monday but the good news is the latest projections are showing the smoke and haze moving through isn't as thick as previously though. Even so, air quality levels could reach the orange category through the weekend as we'll deal with the pollution from the wildfire smoke and ground ozone. The worst of the smoke and haze will be during the day Friday before a southerly wind pushes it away. It could return again Sunday as northerly winds return.
Overall, Friday is looking pretty good with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and a south wind at 5-15 mph. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low 80s with dew points remaining low in the 50s. Skies will be mostly clear heading into tonight with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Our prolonged stretch of heat and humid conditions will begin on Saturday. A warm front will allow for a jump in dew points and that combined with a breezy south wind will push temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s. Dew points will likely be in the upper 60s to mid 70s late in the day. Heat index values will likely be in the mid 90s to low 100s.
A dry cold front slips through heading into Sunday and Monday, so we'll have a few extra clouds around as well, especially Sunday Night into Monday. Highs fall back into the 80s to near 90 Sunday with 80s Monday. Dew points will also fall back into the low to mid 60s. Monday's temperatures could change as the position of a warm front could push temperatures up or down.
Latest projections show another rise in heat levels midweek as the ridge in the jet stream strengthens and the warm front pushes through. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to low to mid 90s but by Wednesday, everyone will likely be in the 90s. Dew points remain high as well, so heat index values will be in the mid 90s to low 100s. Wednesday looks to be the hottest day of the next seven. We do see signs of cooler temperatures returning towards the end of next week.