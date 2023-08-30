Seasonable temperatures today will be replaced with high heat heading into the weekend

The weather the last few days has looked and felt rather pleasant with temperatures around seasonal averages and dew points remaining low.
Your Wednesday forecast will feature clear skies and winds light out of the east. Highs top out in the mid 70s with dew points in the 40s to low 50s.
Skies remain clear tonight with a light east to southeast wind, so once again, we'll see areas of patchy to locally dense fog developing. Lows fall back into the 40s to low 50s.
A warm front will push through late in the day Thursday into Thursday Night, but all it'll bring is a few clouds. Winds become breezy out of the south and southeast with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the 50s to low 60s.
The good news is that you can keep the A/C's off for Wednesday and even Thursday if you would like, but likely will need to put it on full blast heading into the weekend.
Friday will be the start of the rising heat levels as highs climb into the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny with a gusty south wind at 15-25 mph with higher gusts. Dew points will remain in the 50s.
Over the weekend, a big upper-level high will allow for heat levels to continue to rise just like what we dealt with a week ago. The good news is that this go around doesn't look to be as humid and this is thanks to a stationary front draped across the southern U.S. and that will keep all the moisture streaming north from the Gulf of Mexico. Even so, dew points will rise back into the 60s.
We'll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with breezy southerly winds. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s Saturday but mid to upper 90s for Sunday and Monday and heat index values could reach triple digits both days.
It's not often we see temperatures this warm in the month of September. In fact, we'll be watching for record highs and record warm low temperatures Sunday through Tuesday.
The last time we hit 90 degrees in Eau Claire in September was in 2018, and we've only seen 19 days at or over 90 degrees in September since 2000. If we get to 97 either Sunday or Monday, that will be the highest temperature in September since 1978. Also, the record warmest temperature on Labor Day in Eau Claire history was 97 on September 2, 1929.
So, potentially some record heat is in store so please be cautious if you'll be outdoors for the holiday weekend into early next week.