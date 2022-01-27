Seasonable temperatures until arctic air returns Thursday night

Temperatures to start Thursday have already reached the mid to upper 20s. A few flakes fell on the south side of Eau Claire, but nothing to add up. A few specs of freezing drizzle fell too, but impacts from this small amount are not expected.
We will be feeling more seasonable on Thursday, until a cold front moves through Wisconsin later in the night. Fortunately, you'll only need a medium/large coffee as you head out the door Thursday morning since it is so much warmer than it has been the past few days.
Lows on Thursday night and into Friday morning will reach the negatives once again where we could see more Wind Chill Advisories.
Friday will be nice with a mostly sunny sky, but cold with highs near 10.
A cold start again for Saturday until warmer air arrives with highs in the mid 20s. Warm air will stick around through the rest of the weekend and into early next week.
Even warmer air arrives with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 30s on Wednesday.
Our next slight chance of snow starts on Tuesday and will last into the overnight. Snow will roll over into the start of our Wednesday where we will get bitterly cold once again.